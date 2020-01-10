When something’s well done, it’s usually the steak (c)

Nothing beats a really great steak, so the experts of the travel magazine Big 7 Travel been scouring Europe to find the best that the continent has to offer when it comes to meat lovers. After ranking the 50 best burgers in Europe they have moved onto the equally important (and delicious) matter of the best steaks from London to Malta.

From the high-end hotels to the local brasseries and hip newcomers, there’s something here for everybody. Well, everybody who’s a carnivore, that is.

It turned out that the Limassol’ Steak House serves some of the best steaks in Europe and was recently included in the Big 7 Travel Europe top-50 steaks list.

You will find it hard to decide which is better: their irresistible steaks or the stunning location of the restaurant, which is jutting out over the sparkling blue water.

It has an extensive menu with some great seafood options but you come here for one thing and one thing only – the steak.

A beautiful and theatric cut, this oversized bone-in ribeye steak has a jarring and unforgettable plate presence.

Australian #Tomahawk Steak

Smoked Burrata Cheese + Steak Tataki

Open every day for lunch and dinner.

Address:

Limassol Old Port, Building S

Tel: 99 988180

Location

Make your table reservation on

70 000577 (local)

+357 99 988180 (abroad)

Facebook Page