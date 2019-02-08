What to do on Valentine’s Day?

If you’re refusing to celebrate Valentine’s day because you don’t want to fall victim in a well-planned commercial trap, I have only one thing to say to you: life is short, with every chance (even commercial), celebrate yourself, your partner and your life together. Romance does not hurt anyone.

Romantic restaurants

The most popular choice for couples on Valentine’s is to spend their day enjoying a romantic dinner in atmospheric restaurants.

Skinny Fox

A restaurants that needs no introduction, which will satisfy the most demanding tastes with its excellent, creative, international cuisine and its sexy cocktails. The elegant and unique decor, with deep red dominating its walls and low lighting will definitely get you in the mood of the day. For me personally, it is one of my favourite restaurants, on which I can rely for a good night out.

Menandrou 12, Nicosia, 22256070, Monday-Saturday 10:30-02:00, Sunday 10:30-17:00.

Ma

If you dream of celebrating your love with a holiday but your wallet is not on your side, you will be happy to know that there is an easy way to “travel,” in two continents, in one night! In luxury restaurant Ma, you will find a masterful combination of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine (one of the most upcoming cuisines in the world). Something tells me that the exotic and adventurous dishes of the restaurant (Amazon fish anyone?), as well as the elegant decor will provide you with an unforgettable experience.

Atlantidon 2, Q Blu Plaza, Larnaca, 24505822, Monday-Sunday 19:00-23:00.

Epsilon Resto

On Limassol Marina, you’ll be spoiled of restaurant choices to spend your special night, however I have in mind a specific restaurant, with a blue balcony, dipped literally in the sea. The multi-award winning Epsilon Resto offers a wide variety of dishes, warm decor and good service. After your pleasant dinner, don’t forget to order the Epsilon Melting Tower, a tower filled with different kinds of chocolate, like truffles, brownies, cakes, chocolates as well as fruits and cream. The piece de resistance of the tower though, is a chocolate ball on its top, on which they pour over hot sauce, which creates the image of a black lava covering all the rest ingredients.

Limassol Marina, Monday-Friday 12:00-14:00, Saturday-Sunday 10:00-14:00.

Bistrot 55 Classic Edition

Three “brother” restaurants which belong to the same family but can differ according to your mood. Leave the Street Edition for a more relaxing mood and the Summer Edition for the summer. Enjoy the Classic Edition for Valentine’s day, to experience a different gastronomical trip, with classic, elegant dishes which look like works of art. The menu is designed with respect to the customers and offers choices for all tastes and sensitivities.

Eleftherias 55, Limassol, 25212100, Tuesday-Friday 12:00-14:30, 19:00-23:00, Saturday 10:00-15:00, 19:00-23:00, Sunday 10:00-17:00.

Ta Piatakia

Surrender yourselves at the hands of the “resourceful Odysseus”of Cypriot gastronomy, Roddy Damalis. In this restaurant you will find tasty and creative dishes in a cute, warm shop with low lighting as well as friendly and positive service. Make sure to have a booking as these days, many people have the restaurant on speed dial.

Nikodimou Mylona 7, Limassol, 25745017, Monday-Saturday 18:00-23:00.

Mezostrati

For some, a night with candles, gourmet dishes and ambient, soft music sounds cliche and banal. That is because for certain people, love is eating a juicy souvlaki, tasty grilled halloumi and live music. If you agree with those “certain people,” you will be happy to know that Mezostrati is planning a special Valentine’s night, with its popular meze and live music from mezoloves Marios Koumas, Stelios Matsis, Andreas Kazelis and Antonis Tsianides, who will take customers on a trip with their warm voices and classic love songs! Enjoy a different Mezovalentine night.

Evagorou Avenue 18E, Nicosia, 22662727

Share unique, new experiences

Research has shown that whenever we share new experiences with someone, outside of our routine, for example when we learn a new skill, we get closer to each other. So, let’s trust these researches and try to do something different with our partner.

Culinary workshops

We’ve already included Ta Piatakia in our list, however chef Roddy has another ace in the hole. He has designed a fun and interactive culinary workshop, which is comprised of five dishes. Choose one of the six menus that you’re interested in the most and let your selves have fun while creating in the kitchen.

You never know, you might be hidings a chef inside you. roddydamalis.com/en/culinary-workshops

Seize the chance to transport yourselves 448 year back in time, in a sensual and seductive trip, in which you can experience a part of our history through the unique experience of the bath, a ritual of soul and body cleansing, which remains intact through the ages. The philosophy of hamam as a cleansing and wellness space, as well as a space for social interaction, existed before the Ottoman Empire, as baths were an integral part of the lives of people during the the Byzantine period and Classical Antiquity.

Hamam Omerye has been carefully renovated with respect to its historical architecture and tradition, with touches of modern boutique aesthetic. The warm space with an impressive dome, the polygonal marble bench, the carved sinks with water running from traditional sinks, create a ritual of authentic bathing and wellness. The relaxing hamam experience starts with a stay in the wet and hot marble bench and the waters running from sinks made in 1467. The heat opens the pores, destroys toxins and improves the metabolism so that the skin can be ready to accept the service of your choice. Become a Hannum and a Mbeis for a day and enjoy its big variety of wellness packages.

Tillirias square 8, Nicosia, 22460006 (reservations necessary)

Seclude yourselves in the middle of nowhere and take in nature’s grandeur, with green hills and squawking birds keeping you company, while you experience absolute serenity and calm in the most alternative “hotel” of the island, a Mongolian tent equipped with comfort.

Enjoy a very, very private dinner, served in your tent under candlelight, book a couples’ massage and explore the area, hike, do yoga, do biking, warm yourselves by hugging in front of the fireplace or just enjoy the magic of doing absolutely nothing. For sure, it will be the most special “nothing” you’d have done in a long time.