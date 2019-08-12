What is life like for young Europeans?

On the occasion of International Youth Day, Eurostat has posted an interactive visualisation tool ‘Young Europeans’ allowing those aged between 16 and 29 years to compare their life with that of other young women and men in their country and other EU Member States.

The tool can answer questions such as how many young women and men of a specific age live with their parents? How many of them are employed? How often have they been to the cinema or concerts lately?

The tool consists of quiz-like questions touching on four different aspects of the life of young people: me & my family, me & my work, me & my freetime and studies and me & the internet.

To answer the quiz click here.

This news is published on the occasion of the ‘International Youth Day’ which takes place every year on August 12. For more information, see the UN website.

More information & statistics can also be found in the dedicated section on “Youth” on the Eurostat website.