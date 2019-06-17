Menu
Wet weather to continue until Thursday – Met office

June 17, 2019 at 10:33am

The wet weather of the past few days is expected to continue until Thursday, as a low pressure system is affecting Cyprus, the Met office said.

Monday will start off mainly fine, however increased cloud after noon may lead to showers and/or storms, mainly inland and in the mountains.

Temperatures will be 33 C inland, 28 C on the west coats, around 30 C on the rest of the coasts and 23 C in the mountains.

On Monday evening temperatures will drop to 19 C inland, 21 C on the coasts and 13 C in the mountains.

The trend will continue on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with days starting off fine and then followed by a chance of showers and storms.

Temperatures are expected to increase slightly.

