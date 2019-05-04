Well paid public sector job openings

May is the month to apply for public service jobs in Cyprus with 83 well paid openings now advertised. Amongst them is that of Director of Customs Office. Applications should be submitted by May 24.

Specifically, 25 openings of first appointment are at the Social Insurance Service of the Ministry of Labour.

The approved salary scale is: A2 €15,109, 15,201, 15,293, 15,385, 15,496, 15,681, 16,060, 16,439, 16,818, 17,197, 17,576, 17,967, 18,544. Also, A5: €16,196, 16,826, 17,455, 18,168, 19,139, 20,110, 21,081, 22,052, 23,023, 23,994, 24,965, 25,936, 26,907. And A7 (ii): 22,648, 23,780, 24,912, 26,044, 27,176, 28,308, 29,440, 30,572, 31,704, 32,836, 33,968, 35,100, 36,232.

In addition, there are 30 vacant permanent positions at the Tax Department, also of first appointment. The approved salary scale is: A8: €24,500, 25,697, 26,894, 28,091, 29,288, 30,485, 31,682, 32,879, 34,076, 35,273, 36,470, and 37,667. And A10: €34,284, 35,923, 37,562, 39,201, 40,840, 42,479, 45,757, 47,396, as well as A11: 40,525, 42,164, 43,803, 45,442, 47,081, 48,720, 50,359, 51,998, 53,637.

Additionally, there are 16 vacant permanent positions of tax assistant at the Tax Department. The position is of first appointment and the approved salary scale is: A2: €15,109, 15,201, 15,293, 15,385, 15,496, 15,681, 16,060, 16,439, 16,818, 17,197, 17,576, 17,967, and 18,544. Also, A5: €16,196, 16,826,17,455,18,168,19,139,20,110, 21,081, 22,052, 23,023, 23,994, 24,965, 25,936, 26,907. And A7(ii): 22,648, 23,780, 24,912, 26,044, 27,176, 28,308, 29,440, 30,572, 31,704, 32,836, 33,968, 35,100, 36,232.

Also available are 12 permanent public administration and personnel positions, three of which are expected to be vacated within 2019 due to their holders’ promotion.

The positions are of first appointment and the approved salary scale is: A8: €24,500, 25,697, 26,894, 28,091, 29,288, 30,485, 31,682, 32,879, 34,076, 35,273, 36,470, and 37,667. Also, A10: €34,284, 35,923, 37,562, 39,201, 44,840, 47,479, 44,118, 45,757, and 47,396. As well as A11: 40,525, 42,164, 43,803, 45,442, 47,081, 48,720, 50,359, 51,998, and 53,637.

Applications for the vacant permanent position of Director of Customs are also accepted. The post is of first appointment and promotion and the salary is fixed at €89,161 plus whatever rises are approved by legislation. In addition, a cost of living allowance is provided in accordance with the percentage approved by the government from time to time.

In the sector of higher education, the University of Cyprus has an opening for a lecturer or assistant professor in the specialty of ‘Neuropharmacology-Psychopharmacology’ at the Department of Psychology. Interested candidates should submit an application by August 3.

