Menu
Local

Weeks of the German Language 2019 open with street festival in Nicosia

October 8, 2019 at 4:05pm
Edited by

The Embassies of Austria, Germany, Switzerland and the Goethe-Institut Cyprus will launch this year’s Weeks of the German Language with an open-air event at Faneromeni Square in Nicosia on October 20 between 10:00 and 14:00.

The launch event programme includes music by the Windcraft Band, as well as a beatbox performance. Visitors will also have the opportunity to taste delights from the three German speaking countries and watch a demonstration of one of the oldest national sports of Switzerland: flag throwing.

Throughout the Weeks of the German Language, which begin on October 20 and finish on December 1,, a rich array of events will be held related to the German language and the culture of the three German speaking countries.

Highlights of this year’s programme are the Trios³ concert with a trio formation of the bi-communal Cyprus Chamber Orchestra who will perform works by Beethoven (Germany), Schubert (Austria) and Raff (Switzerland), a series of events on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall with screenings, presentations and discussions as well as the Berlinale Selection 2019, a German Film Festival presenting a selection of the best new German-speaking films of the year.

For programme details, visit:

www.facebook.com/CypWddS

You May Also Like

Local
October 8, 2019

Cyprus, Greece and Bulgaria present joint document on Eastern route migration pressure

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
October 8, 2019

President of Ireland to pay state visit to Cyprus on October 13-16

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
October 8, 2019

Cyprus centre to monitor Middle East emissions (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou