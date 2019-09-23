Wedding plans in ruins after Thomas Cook collapses

Couples planning to tie the knot of Cyprus may be left thousands of pounds out of pocket after the collapse of Thomas Cook, the Sun reports.

It said Matthew Moore, 30, and his partner Aaron, 28, were set to fly from Belfast to Cyprus in two weeks for their wedding.

They have 26 wedding guests who have also paid for flights and have been planning their big day for almost two years.

They fear they’re going to be left out of pocket for the dresses, suits and decorations they’ve already paid for.

Matthew told The Sun Online: “All the stress of planning a wedding is hard enough but this is causing serious anxiety and sleepless nights.”

Chloe Sharpe and Paul Kerfoot, both 27, are also tying the knot in Cyprus next month, with 50 guests expected to attend.

Paul proposed at a church in the seaside resort of Protaras while they were holidaying there in 2017.

“It’s very stressful for both Paul and I. As it’s so close to going, it feels like we aren’t going to be able to get married,” Chloe told The Sun.

Hairdresser Chloe added: “It’s a case of finding another £6,000 to find another holiday and find another wedding package.

“It’s not a nice situation to be in.”

An extra £9,000 has been spent on extras, such as a photographer from Marbella and a trip out on a boat for guests.

