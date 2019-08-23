Website launched for art lost in Cyprus in 1974

The Office of the Negotiator of the Greek Cypriot Community for the Cyprus Problem and the Press and Information Office have created a website (www.cyprusart.eu/en) to collect information about all artworks lost in Cyprus in 1974.

The purpose of this website is to collect information through a questionnaire. This will be used to create a record of testimonies about the lost artworks, in order for them to be identified and returned to their legitimate owners, similar to the case of over 200 paintings held in the occupied areas, for which the Bi-communal Technical Committee on Culture was mandated in February 2019, within the framework of agreed confidence-building measures, to facilitate their return to their legitimate owners.

The website is trilingual: Greek, Turkish and English.