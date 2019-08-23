Menu
Local

Website launched for art lost in Cyprus in 1974

August 23, 2019 at 4:27pm
Edited by

The Office of the Negotiator of the Greek Cypriot Community for the Cyprus Problem and the Press and Information Office have created a website (www.cyprusart.eu/en) to collect information about all artworks lost in Cyprus in 1974.

The purpose of this website is to collect information through a questionnaire. This will be used to create a record of testimonies about the lost artworks, in order for them to be identified and returned to their legitimate owners, similar to the case of over 200 paintings held in the occupied areas, for which the Bi-communal Technical Committee on Culture was mandated in February 2019, within the framework of agreed confidence-building measures, to facilitate their return to their legitimate owners.

The website is trilingual: Greek, Turkish and English.

You May Also Like

Local
August 23, 2019

BirdLife Cyprus calls on Akamas communities to respect Lara turtle beach

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
August 23, 2019

Cyprus authorities confirm one more West Nile Virus case, second incident under investigation

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
August 23, 2019

Erdogan’s statements on Cyprus “poison the climate”, Spokesman says

Bouli Hadjioannou