Weather on the weekend – condition of roads

Saturday will be cloudy with intervals of fine weather. Rainfall and/or storms are expected. There will be snow in the mountains.

Temperatures will be 17 C inland and on the coasts and 5 C in the mountains.

On Saturday night, temperatures will drop to 5 C inland, 8 C on the south and east coasts, 10 C on the remaining coasts and 0 C in the mountains, where there will be frost.

Sunday will also be will be cloudy with intervals of fine weather. Rainfall, storms, as well as snow in the mountains are expected.

Temperatures will remain unchanged and close to the average for the time of year.

The weather is expected to improve on Monday, with temperatures edging up to a little above average for the time of year.

Condition of roads

Police on Saturday warned that the road on Tzielefos bridge from Ayios Nikolaos to Pera Vasa, as well as the roads Salamiou-Galataria and Kelokedara-Nata-Salamiou remain closed.

The Prodromos-Troodos road is open only for vehicles equipped with four-wheel drive or anti-skid chains. All other roads in Troodos area are open but slippery.

Drivers are being cautioned to drive slowly and to keep a safe distance from other vehicles.

Up to date information on the state of the roads is available on the police app and website www.cypruspolicenews.com.