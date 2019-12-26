Weather forecast until Sunday – Yellow alert in effect

Rain and/or thunderstorms are expected on Thursday with the yellow warning issued yesterday by the Met Office remaining in effect until 4pm today.
Today Thursday the weather will be partly cloudy with local showers and/or thunderstorms. Some snow expected in the mountains. Temperatures today will be 17 C inland and on the coast and 4 C in the mountains.
On Friday it will be mainly fine with some local showers and light snowfall in the mountains.
On Saturday the day will start off fine but increasing clouds will give isolated showers and snow in the mountains.
On Sunday it will be partly cloudy with increased clouds later on in the day. Local rain or thunderstorms expected in the afternoon. Snow will fall on the highest peaks.
The Met Office issued a yellow alert on Wednesday, warning of heavy rain particularly in the west and over the mountains. The Met Office said that rain, at times, and isolated thunderstorms are expected to affect the area.
The warning is in effect until 4pm on Boxing Day.