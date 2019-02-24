Weather forecast: Partly cloudy with light showers and some dust

Monday will be partly cloudy with possible light showers in the afternoon. A new low pressure system is expected on Tuesday bringing rain and snow in the mountains.
There will also be dust in the atmosphere on Monday and Tuesday.
Temperatures on Monday will be 21 C inland and on the coasts and 12 in the mountains.
Tonight will be cloudy at intervals with the possibility of light rain. Temperatures will fall to 9 C inland, around 12 C on the coasts and 4 C in the mountains.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Snow or sleet is possible in the higher Troodos peaks on Tuesday.
Snow is forecast in the higher mountain peaks on Wednesday while snow is possible in the lower mountain areas on Thursday.
Temperatures will edge down on Tuesday and Wednesday to close for average for the time of year. A drop in temperature is forecast for Thursday.
At the time of issue of the early morning weather bulletin there was 56 cm of snow on Troodos Square.