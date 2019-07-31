Weather forecast: Mainly fine, temperatures at 38 C inland on Wednesday

Seasonal low pressure is affecting the area and Wednesday will be mainly fine with intervals of increased localised cloud.

Temperatures will rise to 38 C inland, around 32 C on the south and east coasts, around 31 C on the remaining coasts and around 30 C in the higher mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine but patchy fog and low cloud is forecast locally. Temperatures will fall to 21 C inland, around 22 C on the south and east coasts and around 19 C on the remaining coasts and mountains.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be mainly fine with intervals of increased local cloud. Patchy fog and low cloud is forecast at night and early in the morning.

Temperatures will remain at the same levels until Friday at close to average for the time of year, edging up a little on Saturday.