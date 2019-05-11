Weak low pressure, with increased cloud on Saturday afternoon, Met Office says

Weak low pressure is affecting the area.
In the afternoon, there will be increased cloud. Tonight it will be mainly clear.
Tonight temperatures will fall to around 14 degrees C inland and on the coasts and around 9 C in the mountains.
Tomorrow it will be mainly clear. Temperatures will rise to 28 C inland, 26 C on the coasts and around 17 C in the mountains.
On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday it will be mainly clear, with the temperature rising gradually until Wednesday, to be over the average this time of year.