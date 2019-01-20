Water supply restored in Paphos

Water supply in Paphos has been restored, the Water Development Department announced on Sunday.
“Intense rainfall from 14 to 16 January caused serious problems in the water supply sources of the Water Development Department, resulting in the Asprokremmos refinery being shut down. The ongoing, large flows in the rivers made it extremely difficult to repair the main pipelines,” the announcement said.
Water supply to Paphos has been fully restored and is operating with no interruptions since 4:30 am on Sunday, it added.
The Department thanks the public for their understanding.
Refineries and desalination plants in Nicosia, Larnaca and Famagusta have also been affected because of stormy seas.
