Water storage at 79%, 10 dams have overflowed

Ten of Cyprus’ dams have overflowed, while overall dams are now 79% full — more than three times storage levels of 23% on the same day last year.
Figures posted on the Water Development Department’s website on Friday show that a total of 202,040 million cubic metres (mcm) has flowed into the dams since October 1 — a record in the past decade.
The second highest inflow was in 2011/2012 when 171,954 mcm flowed into the dams, although that quantity was collected over 12 months.
After the highly anticipated and much celebrated overflow of Asprokremmos dam — the island’s second largest — earlier this week, Kalopanayiotis dam is also full. Kalavassos is already 96.2% full and should become the 11th dam to overflow this winter.
So far Yermasoyia, Polemdhia, Asprokremmos, Mavrokolympos, Argakas, Pomos, Ayia Marina, Vyzakia, Xyliatos and Kalopanayiotis are full.
The island’s biggest dam by far is Kouris, and it is currently 68.7% full, compared to only 17.4% on the same day last year. The third biggest dam, Evretou, is 89.8% full.