Water cuts in Limassol on Wednesday

The Water Board informs that there will be water cuts on Wednesday June 12 in Limassol due to scheduled maintenance work.
The cuts will take place from 7 am to 1 pm in Omonoia and Ayios Spyridonas areas.
According to the Limassol Water Board, it will affect properties west of Omonias Avenue, south of Paphos street (from Omonias street to Miltonos street), east of Miltonos street (from Paphos street to Franklin Roosevelt Avenue) and north of Franklin Roosevelt Avenue (from Miltonos street to Omonias street).
The Board apologises about the inconvenience that will be caused and notes that every effort will be made to restore water supply to consumers quickly.