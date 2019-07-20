Menu
Watches and other items worth 17,000 euro stolen from house in Paralimni

July 20, 2019 at 5:00pm
Famagusta police are investigating a theft of various personal items from a house, in Paralimni, worth more than 17 thousand euros

A 65-year-old British man, reported the theft to the Police, saying that various personal items, worth around 17 thousand euros, among them cash and expensive watches, were stolen.

Officers, who searched the premises, said the thief or thieves got into the house through the main door of the house, after removing the lock.

The house doesn’t have a security system.

Police conducts investigations.

CNA

