Waste overflows with Pedieos river

Heavy rain led to Pedieos river flooding in some areas last week.
However, the overflow revealed the waste discarded in Nicosia’s longest river,.
Plastic containers, old couches and metal pipes are some of the waste items captured by philenews’ photographer in Pedieos.
“The waste our citizens can see in the river bed, is nothing compared to the incredibly large amount of rubbish the water brought,” Strovolos mayor Andreas Papacharalambous said.
Municipality services have been mobilised to clean the river bed and dispose of the waste.
