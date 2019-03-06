Wargaming acquires majority stake in Hellenic Bank

Wargaming acquired a majority stake in Hellenic Bank, Insider reported on Wednesday.
Despite rumours that the Belarusian video game company would have decreased its participation in the capital structure of the bank after a capital share increase, the company proceeded in acquiring the majority stake of the bank.
According to Insider’s sources, Wargaming will become the majority shareholder in the bank as it will control around 21.6% of its shares.
The second largest shareholder in the bank is Pimco with 17%.
The previous majority shareholder, Third Point, now controls around 11-12% of Hellenic Bank’s shares.