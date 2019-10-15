Walk of Freedom at Limassol’s Molos promenade

Walk of Freedom is taking place this Saturday at Molos promenade, Limassol, organised by Wellsprings Association which is an anti-trafficking organisation based in the coastal town.

“To walk for freedom. Stand for freedom. Fight for freedom. For the one. For the millions. For our world,” the non-governmental organisation said in a statement.

“In 2018, Walk of Freedom took place in over 450 different locations in 50 countries, reaching over 70 million people,” it added.

The walk will start at the first Molos Playground area and take place along the promenade ending at the Amphitheatre.

Walkers should arrive at 8:30 to receive pre-ordered t-shirts and sign in. The estimated 30 minutes’ walk will start at 10:00.

There will be various paid parking around the area – Town Clerk approved.

For further clarification/details, call 99-605405.

