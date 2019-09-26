Vouni Panayia Winey

Wines produced from indigenous grape varieties of Cyprus, cultivated in the unique terroir of the Vouni Panayia area.
At approximately 1.000m above sea level, surrounded by a pine forest, spread over 25 hectares of the family’s vineyard. In this unique terroir, under the Troodos mountains, Andreas Kyriakides planted the indigenous white varieties of Xynisteri, Promara and Spourtiko, Morokanela and the reds Maratheftiko, Yiannoudi and Ntopio Mavro.
The Mediterranean climate, the mild winters and temperate summers cooled by the Troodos mountain peaks, make Vouni Panayia the ideal place for the vines to grow. The vines are planted on their original roots not using the American rootstock, since the cypriot vineyard it has the privilege to be the only in the Europe that remained untouched from the insect of phylloxera. The soil possesses a mostly clay to gypsum-clay structural composition.
Wines:
Alina
Alina (Medium Dry)
Spourtiko
Promara
Pampela
Plakota
Barba Yiannis
The restaurant
Hungry for more?
You can enjoy the aromas and flavors of our wines in our lovely restaurant. The fresh ingredients, the seasonal and traditional cuisine along with the breathtaking view, the reasonable prices and the friendly atmosphere, will satisfy both your hungry eyes and appetite.
Don’t hesitate! Make your reservation now or book the venue for your event.
Contact Us
Address: 60 Archiepiskopou Makariou III Avenue, Panayia 8640, Pafos
Telephone: 26722770
Fax: 26724078