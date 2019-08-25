Voting underway for new Famagusta mayor

Voting is underway to elect a new mayor of Famagusta to succeed Alexis Galanos who died suddenly while on a family holiday in Greece last month.

Deputy chief returning officer and returning officer for Famagusta Yiorgos Chrysafinis told the Cyprus News Agency that polls opened at 7 am and will remain open until 6 pm with a one hour break at noon.

A total of 31,589 refugees from the Turkish-occupied town are eligible to vote. Voters are scattered — 12,500 in the Limassol district, 10,000 in the Larnaca district, 4,500 in the Nicosia district, 3500 in the free Famagusta areas and 1200 in the Paphos district.

There are a total of 44 electoral centres — four in the free Famagusta areas, seven in Nicosia, 13 in Larnaca, 19 in Limassol and one in Paphos.

Results are expected to be announced at around 8 pm.

There are five candidates: Sinos Ioannou (supported by Akel, Diko and smaller parties) Nicos Karoullas (supported by Disy), Linos Panayiannis (Elam) and independents Andreas Lordos and Yiorgos Stavri.