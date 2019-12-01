Menu
Volunteers plant 2500 trees at Latsia’s Apalos Hill (photos, video)

December 1, 2019 at 9:10am


Volunteers turned out in droves for the “Come with your Shovel” tree planting initiative at Apalos hill in Latsia, outside Nicosia on Saturday.

Hundreds of volunteers planted 2500 trees in a campaign supported by the Agriculture Ministry which is providing the saplings.


Yesterday’s effort is only the first step.  Organisers say that a total of 50,000 trees need to be planted on Apalos Hill.


Saturday’s event, organised by Latsia Municipality and 300,000 Trees in Nicosia,is just one of a a series of tree planting events underway around the island with one being organised in Flasou today.

 

(Photos and Video from the Facebook page of 300,000 Trees in Nicosia)

