Volunteers call for donations for residents of Kofinou Reception Centre

Volunteer Group “Kofinou We Care” has published a call for donations for the temporary residents of the Kofinou Reception and Accommodation Centre for asylum seekers.

“Dear friends, babies and children at the centre in Kofinou need our support. They lack basic clothing needs. We are collecting: warm winter clothes for ages 0 to 12 years old, underwear for ages 0 to 12 years old, socks for ages 0 to 12 years old. We also collect hot water bottles. Thank you for supporting,” the group wrote on Facebook.

The volunteers are also collecting blankets, pots, pans, cutlery and other kitchenware like mugs, glasses, plates etc.

You can contact the group on 99383379 or via Facebook.

The Reception and Accommodation Centre for Applicants for International Protection in Kofinou area, has been in operation since 2004 and has the capacity to accommodate up to 400 persons.

The Asylum Service has also established, with EU funding, a temporary open reception centre for persons in need of international protection in Kokkinotrimithia.