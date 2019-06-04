Voice for Animals to hold information session on new dog law

The animal welfare association Cyprus Voice for Animals is organising an open meeting on June 7, at 7:30 pm at Strovolos municipal hall.

The meeting aims to inform citizens on the draft bill on dogs, for which the public has been asked to give feedback.

“With this meeting, we hope to inform other animal welfare groups and volunteers that care for, and foster stray dogs, but also to inform each and every responsible dog owner about this new law. The limitation of ‘two dogs per ground floor residence and one per apartment’, as well as the clause saying that the building committee must approve having a dog in one’s residence, are outrageous, they are against our rights and will not be tolerated.