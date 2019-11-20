Viva Vivaldi! Arie | Concerti | Gloria

The Commandaria Orchestra and The Orphean Singers Cyprus (Mixed Chorus), under the baton of their artistic Director and Conductor Francis Guy, present a concert of the liturgical and secular classical hits of Antonio Vivaldi, colloquially known as the “RED Priest” because of his bright ginger hair! Soloists Vasiliki Konstanti (Soprano) and Nicoletta Ierides (Mezzo-Soprano)
The concert features well-known instrumental music by Vivaldi, with arias from his oratorio Juditha Triumphans and including his popular “Gloria” which is set for solo female voices, mixed choir and orchestra.
Soloists: Vasiliki Konstanti (Soprano)
and Nicoletta Ierides (Mezzo-Soprano)
Friday, 22 November, 2019
Markideio Municipal Theatre, Paphos
| Starts at 20:00 | Ticket: €12
Tickets on: www.paphosmusiclovers.com or choir members (Tel: 99786577)
The event is under the auspices of the Municipality of Paphos
When
Friday, November 22nd, 2019
Time: 20:00 – 22:00
Where
Markideio Theatre
27 Andrea Geroudi
Paphos, Paphos 8010, Cyprus
Phone: 26 932571
Cost
€12
Contact
Cyprus Wine Museum
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 999 07 636