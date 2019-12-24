Violent crash in Limassol

A 26 year-old male was trapped in the wreckage of his car at 2am this morning in Yermasoyia, Limassol, philenews reports.
Under circumstances still being investigated, the man lost control of his vehicle and crashed on the guard rail.
The police and fire services sped to the scene as the 26 year-old was trapped in the wreckage as a result of the violent collision.
The rescue teams managed to free the man from the vehicle and he was then taken taken to Limassol hospital.
His condition was described as serious but out of danger.