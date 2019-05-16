Violations of Cyprus’ sovereign rights in EEZ do not allow resumption of talks, President tells UN envoy

President Nicos Anastasiades has told the UNSG’s Special Envoy Jane Holl Lute that the violation of the Republic’s sovereign rights in its Exclusive Economic Zone does not help create the appropriate climate and does not allow the resumption of dialogue with a view to solve the Cyprus problem, Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Thursday, referring to a telephone conversation Anastasiades had with Lute on Wednesday evening.

Moreover, Prodromou said that Anastasiades conveyed once again to Lute the readiness of the Greek Cypriot side to participate in a new round of talks, with a view to reach a viable and functional settlement of the Cyprus problem. He noted that on her part Lute told Anastasiades that she remains determined, in line with the UNSG’s instructions, to work with a view to create the appropriate conditions for the resumption of the dialogue.

Asked if Lute informed the President whether she would return to the island, Prodromou responded negatively, reiterating that Lute has reaffirmed her determination to work in line with the SG’s instructions.

In his statements, Prodromou said that President Anastasiades conveyed once again to Lute “the readiness of our side to participate in a new round of talks, which, with the UN help, will be able to lead to a viable and functional settlement of the Cyprus problem, on the basis of the UN resolutions, the EU acquis and the Framework with six parameters suggested by the UNSG Antonio Guterres.”

Moreover, he said that the President noted to Lute that the violation of the Republic of Cyprus sovereign rights in its EEZ does not help create the appropriate climate and does not allow the resumption of the dialogue.

“On her part, Lute told the President that she remains determined, in line with the UNSG’s instructions, to work with a view to create the appropriate conditions for the resumption of the dialogue,” the Spokesman said.

Asked if Lute referred during her telephone conversation with Anastasiades to the conversation she had earlier this week with the Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, Prodromou said that Lute does not make such comments during her contacts.

He went on to say is that what is important is that even now that unfortunately Turkey behaves in such a way, the President reconfirmed the readiness of the Greek Cypriot side to participate in negotiations, something that was not achieved so far due to the delaying tactics followed by Turkey, which used the European elections as an excuse, and the unwillingness of the Turkish Cypriot leader to have a meeting with President Anastasiades.

We hope that with Lute’s help the conditions will be created so that the dialogue can resume, Prodromou concluded.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. The latest round of UN-backed talks took place in the summer of 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana but ended without yielding results. The talks aim at reuniting the island under a federal roof.

Ankara has issued a navigational telex, announcing its intention to start drilling off Cyprus until September 3. The Turkish drill ship “Fatih” is located almost 40 nautical miles west of the Akamas peninsula and 83 nautical miles from the Turkish coast. The area falls within the EEZ and continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus.

