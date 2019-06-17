Violating sovereign rights of Greece and Cyprus will have consequences, Greek PM says

Any country violating the sovereign rights of Greece and of the Republic of Cyprus, as well as international law in the region, ought to be aware that it will face consequences, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras stated in Athens after a meeting of the Governmental Council for Foreign Affairs and Defence (KYSEA).

KYSEA convened on Sunday to discuss Turkish violations in Cyprus’ Εxclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Tsipras underlined that Turkish illegal actions in Cyprus΄ΕΕΖare not a sign of power, but rather an indication of weakness. He assured Greek citizens that they are completely safe, while noting Greece’s upgraded diplomatic position, through its international alliances.

The Greek Premier also referred to a telephone conversation he had with the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades, earlier on Sunday, during which the two sides agreed to closely coordinate their next diplomatic steps.

“We agreed to prepare the ground, in order to ensure that the European Council, due next week, will take all appropriate decisions, and even sanctions against Turkey, if it is confirmed that [Ankara] moved forward with its drilling” in Cyprus’ EEZ, Tsipras said.

Since May 4, the Turkish drill ship “Fatih”, accompanied by three service ships, is located almost 40 nautical miles west of the Akamas peninsula and 83 nautical miles from the Turkish coast. The area falls within the EEZ and continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus.

Statements by Turkish officials and press reports say that Ankara started drilling off the coast of Cyprus. On Sunday Cyprus’ Government Spokesman said that Nicosia possesses information in relation to Turkey’s drilling activity off the coast of Cyprus but is not in a position to confirm it.

(Cyprus News Agency)