Vino Cultura: in vino veritas!

This elegant wine bar with committed customers – fans of its warm atmosphere, creative taps, as well as the huge wine list, does not need any recommendations – it is one of the places-to-be of Nicosia’s nightlife where good wine meets romantic atmosphere and low light meets gourmet flavours.
A key feature of interior design is the large cellar, one of the richest on the island, which houses more than 1000 labels of wine from around the world. It offers a huge variety of white, red and rosé wines, many of them are also offered by the glass.
The Spanish influence is distinctive in both the atmosphere and menu, which delicious dishes will certainly excite your senses. The menu also offers delightful creative tapas, perfect for nibbling while enjoying a nice conversation over a glass of wine.
The cellar is set up by the renowned sommelier Andreas Kyprianou. There is a big variety of rare fine wines that you can taste with friends on the spot or buy and take home.
Moreover, there are more than 50 wines, offered by the glass.
Kyriakou Matsi 20, Nicosia
Tel: 22 676707
Mon-Fri 10:00 to 13:00, 18:00 to 01:00
Friday-Saturday 10:00 to 14:00, 18:00 to 02:00
Sunday 18:00 to 00:00