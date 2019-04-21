Vigil in memory of murdered Filipino women (photos+video)

The Federation of Filipino Organisations in Cyprus (FFOC) held a silent vigil prayer in memory of the two Filipino women and a six year old girl who are believed to have been murdered by a 35 year old National Guard officer.
The vigil started at 4 pm, in the Iona Nikolaou park (Cyta park) in Nicosia and ended around 5 pm.
More than 300 people were at the park. Among them were members of the Filipino community of Cyprus, other citizens and politicians.
Many were wearing black shirts and held candles. They demanded justice for the memory of the three.
