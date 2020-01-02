Viennese festive concert in Cyprus

The New Year’s concert in Vienna is traditionally the European quintessential musical event of the New Year. The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra honours the spirit of the Viennese festive tradition with works that convey the magic and joy of this Holiday Season.
At the same time, the CySO and maestro Bachmann, will also be tuning into the vibes of Cyprus, performing alongside the energetic and elegant Viennese dances, two very special works by Cypriot composers. Open your hearts and let the wonderful music sweep you away!
C. Millöcker: Cyprienne (Polka schnell)
Apollon Kalamenios (CyYSO member): Echolalia [World premiere] Fr. Schubert: Die Zauberharfe, D 644: Overture
J. Strauss: Die Fledermaus: Overture
Ali Hoca: Kϋçϋk Kıbrıs Sϋiti (Little Cyprus Suites)
J. Lanner: “Die Osmanen“ Waltz, op. 146
New Year’s Galop, op. 61b
L. Anderson: Sleigh ride
J. Strauss Jr.: “The Blue Danube” Waltz, op. 314
Conductor: Jens Georg Bachmann
When
Wednesday, January 15th, 2020
Time: Starts at 20:30
Where
Nicosia Municipal Theatre
Mouseiou Avenue 4
Nicosia, Nicosia 1097, Cyprus
Phone: 22797979
Cost
€12 / €7 / €5
Contact
Cyprus Symphony Orchestra
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 22463144