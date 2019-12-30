Menu
Veteran journalist Costas Yennaris dies of a heart attack

December 30, 2019 at 3:56pm
Limassol-born veteran journalist Costas Yennaris passed away at the age of 73 after suffering a heart attack late on Sunday at his home in Lythrodontas.

Yennaris was a long-time correspondent for the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation, as well as for Greek Television (ERT), specialising on the Cyprus issue.

In a condolences message, President Nicos Anastasiades said that the deceased had a special place in the family of Cypriot journalists.

“His love for journalism and the country helped to raise the level of public discourse in our homeland,” he also said.

“He was a wonderful father and a lovely family man. I offer my sincere condolences to his wife and children over their great loss,” he added.

The funeral will take place on Thursday, January 2, at 2pm, at Saint Constantine and Elenis church in Nicosia.

 

