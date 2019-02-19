Vet services €75,000 cat neutering programme launched

The veterinary services said on Tuesday that they were launching a €75,000 neutering programme for stray cats for 2019 which will be implemented by the district animal welfare committees.

Municipal and local councils as well as registered animal welfare organisations are invited to complete the required application by March 29 and submit it to the vet office of their district, expressing their intention to participate in the programme.

Individuals and non-registered groups that work as volunteers caring for animals can only participate through local authorities or registered animal welfare organisations. The list of participants will be posted on the website of the veterinary services.

The vet services also invited all registered private vets who wish to take part to express an interest in participating. They said that only vets with suitably equipped clinics are eligible. It said that suitably equipped clinics were those that could deal with the surgery but also post-surgical care of the cats until they can be returned to the place where they were found.

The aim is to share the number of procedures equally among all veterinary clinics irrespective of how many vets work there. Those vets who do not have a clinic must submit the name of a clinic with which they will be cooperating, together with the written consent of the clinic. Expressions of interest must be submitted by March 29 to the district vet office.

The programme is in line with a cabinet decision of August 2017