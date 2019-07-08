Menu
Business

Vehicle registrations drop by 10% in the first half of 2019

July 8, 2019 at 4:37pm
Vehicle registrations dropped by 10% in the fist six months of 2019, compared with the respective period of 2018, the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) has said.

In the period of January – June of 2019 total vehicle registrations declined to 23,449 compared to 26,059 in the respective period of last year.

New cars recorded the highest decrease with an annual 11.2% dropping to 8,887 in the fist six months of 2019, compared to 10,005 in January – June 2018, while used vehicle registrations dropped by 9.3% to 14,562 compared with 16,054 in the respective period of 2018.

Registration of saloon cars dropped by 11.7% to 19,102 compared with 21,642 in the period of January – June of 2018.

According to Cystat, goods conveyance vehicles increased by 2.6% to 2,680 in January-June 2019, compared to 2,613 in January-June 2018. Light goods vehicles increased by 3.3% to 2,306, heavy goods vehicles decreased by 2.2% to 273 and road tractors (units of trailers) decreased by 1.0% to 101.

Scooters registrations increased to 165 in January-June 2019, compared to 149 in January-June 2018.

Motorcycles (with engines over 50 cubic centimetres) sales dropped by 8,6% to 1,189 in the first six months of 2019, compared to 1,301 in the corresponding period of 2018, Cystat added.

(Cyprus News Agency)

