Vehicle registrations down by 7.7% in January – August 2019

Vehicle registrations for the period of January – August of 2019 fell by 7.7% year on year interrupting a five-year annual growth in sales for the same period.
According to data published on Monday by the Statistical Service of Cyprus, total vehicle registrations in January – August 2019 reached 31,336 compared to 33,947 in the respective period of last year.
Saloon cars for the eight months of 2019 fell by 9.5% to 25,450 compared to 28,123 in the respective period of 2018.
New vehicle registrations in January – August 2019 amounted to 11,629 marking a reduction of 7.6% compared to 12,591 in the same period of 2018.
Used car sales for the period of January – August 2019 reached 19,707 marking a reduction of 7.7% compared with 21,356 in the respective period of 2018.
(Cyprus News Agency)