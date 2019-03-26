Veggie moussaka with soya mince

Ingredients

2 large potatoes, cut into thin slices

2 large eggplants, cut thin slices

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

300 g soy mince

1/3 cup olive oil + little for the pan

1 onion, finely chopped

1 cup dry, white wine

2 cups peeled and chopped ripe tomatoes (or canned tomatoes)

½ clove of garlic

1 cinnamon stick

½ teaspoon of sugar

½ cup finely chopped parsley

3 tablespoons pine nuts

Salt and pepper

Bechamel with soy milk

6 ½ tablespoons (100 ml) olive oil

6 ½ tablespoons of flour

1 litre of soy milk

Nutmeg

Salt and pepper

Method

Step 1:

Soak the soy mince in plenty of water for 20 minutes. Drain it and squeeze it well between your palms. Remove the bitterness from the eggplant by sprinkling it with lemon and sprinkling it with salt and holding it for ½ hour on a colander to lower its water. Then rinse and squeeze it.

Step 2:

Preheat the oven to 200 ° C. Put the slices of potatoes and eggplant in a bowl, sprinkle them with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and shake them to catch the oil. Spread them on the oven baking pan with non-stick labels and bake in the oven for about ½ hour until they brown slightly, turning them at intervals.

Step 3:

In the meantime, saute the remaining olive oil until it is blanched, add the soy mince and stir it to boil. Then add the wine and let it evaporate before adding the tomatoes, sugar and cinnamon. Allow the mixture to boil until the sauce is moistened and finally stir in the chopped parsley, pine nuts, salt and pepper.

Step 4:

Prepare the bechamel: Heat the oil in a small pot and stir in the flour. Then add the milk, stirring constantly, and continue boiling, stirring very often, until the cream thickens. Salt and pepper and add 1 pinch of nutmeg.

Step 5:

Set the oven thermostat to 180 ° C and start making the moussaka. Grease a pan and spread the potato slices on it. Put the mince over the sauce, cover it with eggplants and finally spread the béchamel on its surface. Bake the moussaka in the oven for about ½ hour until the surface is brown and serve with a nice green salad.

By chef Louis Papageorgiou