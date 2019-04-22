Vegetable Paella

Method

1/3 cup olive oil

350gr. mushrooms

1 large red onion, sliced

2 cloves of garlic chopped

3 colored peppers (red, yellow, orange), cut into strips

1 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1 hot red pepper, no spores, chopped (or ¼ teaspoon chili flakes)

1 tablespoon of tomato paste

1 cup white wine

2 cup long-grain rice

1 teaspoon of smoked paprika

3 ½ cups vegetable broth (or 1 cube of vegetable broth dissolved in 3 ½ cups of boiling water)

½ teaspoon saffron thread

1 can red kidney beans, drained

½ cup frozen peas

Salt and freshly ground pepper

For garnish:

2 teaspoons chopped parsley

2 teaspoons almonds

Ingredients

Step 1:

Put the olive oil in a large and deep pan or large pot.

Step 2:

This will be the pot that you will serve the paella in.

Step 3:

Fry the mushrooms, on medium-high heat for 2-3 minutes, to get color on both sides.

Step 4:

Remove and put in a bowl.

Step 5:

Add the onion in the same pan and cook for 1-2 minutes to soften it a little.

Step 6:

Then put the garlic, peppers and saute for about 2 minutes to soften them a little.

Step 7:

Add the cherry tomatoes and the hot pepper.

Step 8:

Stir for 1 minute and add tomato paste and white wine.

Step 9:

Allow the wine to evaporate for a further 1 minute and add the rice, smoked paprika, salt and pepper.

Step 10:

Lower the fire to the lowest point.

Step 11:

In a glass bowl, pour the vegetable broth and stir in the saffron.

Step 12:

The broth will turn yellow. Pour the food in and stir.

Step 13:

Add the red beans, the peas and finally the fried mushrooms.

Step 14:

Close the pot and allow the food to be cooked in a low heat for 30 minutes until the rice softens and absorbs the liquids from the vegetables.

Step 15:

Turn off the fire and let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Step 16:

If you find it very dry, pour a little water.

Step 17:

Sprinkle with chopped parsley and almonds and serve.