Local Food

Vegetable Paella

Method

  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 350gr. mushrooms
  • 1 large red onion, sliced
  • 2 cloves of garlic chopped
  • 3 colored peppers (red, yellow, orange), cut into strips
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half
  • 1 hot red pepper, no spores, chopped (or ¼ teaspoon chili flakes)
  • 1 tablespoon of tomato paste
  • 1 cup white wine
  • 2 cup long-grain rice
  • 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika
  • 3 ½ cups vegetable broth (or 1 cube of vegetable broth dissolved in 3 ½ cups of boiling water)
  • ½ teaspoon saffron thread
  • 1 can red kidney beans, drained
  • ½ cup frozen peas
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

For garnish:

  • 2 teaspoons chopped parsley
  • 2 teaspoons almonds

Ingredients

Step 1:

Put the olive oil in a large and deep pan or large pot.

Step 2:

This will be the pot that you will serve the paella in.

Step 3:

Fry the mushrooms, on medium-high heat for 2-3 minutes, to get color on both sides.

Step 4:

Remove and put in a bowl.

Step 5:

Add the onion in the same pan and cook for 1-2 minutes to soften it a little.

Step 6:

Then put the garlic, peppers and saute for about 2 minutes to soften them a little.

Step 7:

Add the cherry tomatoes and the hot pepper.

Step 8:

Stir for 1 minute and add tomato paste and white wine.

Step 9:

Allow the wine to evaporate for a further 1 minute and add the rice, smoked paprika, salt and pepper.

Step 10:

Lower the fire to the lowest point.

Step 11:

In a glass bowl, pour the vegetable broth and stir in the saffron.

Step 12:

The broth will turn yellow. Pour the food in and stir.

Step 13:

Add the red beans, the peas and finally the fried mushrooms.

Step 14:

Close the pot and allow the food to be cooked in a low heat for 30 minutes until the rice softens and absorbs the liquids from the vegetables.

Step 15:

Turn off the fire and let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Step 16:

If you find it very dry, pour a little water.

Step 17:

Sprinkle with chopped parsley and almonds and serve.

 

