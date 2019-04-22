Vegetable Paella

Method
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 350gr. mushrooms
- 1 large red onion, sliced
- 2 cloves of garlic chopped
- 3 colored peppers (red, yellow, orange), cut into strips
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half
- 1 hot red pepper, no spores, chopped (or ¼ teaspoon chili flakes)
- 1 tablespoon of tomato paste
- 1 cup white wine
- 2 cup long-grain rice
- 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika
- 3 ½ cups vegetable broth (or 1 cube of vegetable broth dissolved in 3 ½ cups of boiling water)
- ½ teaspoon saffron thread
- 1 can red kidney beans, drained
- ½ cup frozen peas
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
For garnish:
- 2 teaspoons chopped parsley
- 2 teaspoons almonds
Ingredients
Step 1:
Put the olive oil in a large and deep pan or large pot.
Step 2:
This will be the pot that you will serve the paella in.
Step 3:
Fry the mushrooms, on medium-high heat for 2-3 minutes, to get color on both sides.
Step 4:
Remove and put in a bowl.
Step 5:
Add the onion in the same pan and cook for 1-2 minutes to soften it a little.
Step 6:
Then put the garlic, peppers and saute for about 2 minutes to soften them a little.
Step 7:
Add the cherry tomatoes and the hot pepper.
Step 8:
Stir for 1 minute and add tomato paste and white wine.
Step 9:
Allow the wine to evaporate for a further 1 minute and add the rice, smoked paprika, salt and pepper.
Step 10:
Lower the fire to the lowest point.
Step 11:
In a glass bowl, pour the vegetable broth and stir in the saffron.
Step 12:
The broth will turn yellow. Pour the food in and stir.
Step 13:
Add the red beans, the peas and finally the fried mushrooms.
Step 14:
Close the pot and allow the food to be cooked in a low heat for 30 minutes until the rice softens and absorbs the liquids from the vegetables.
Step 15:
Turn off the fire and let stand for 10 minutes before serving.
Step 16:
If you find it very dry, pour a little water.
Step 17:
Sprinkle with chopped parsley and almonds and serve.