What is Vegan Fam Festival?
Vegan Fam Festival is a celebration of life! It’s an opportunity for vegans and all who are interested in healthy living to come together and enjoy an exciting day. The Festival will be organized for the first time in Cyprus, at the Ancient Olive Tree Park, Psematismenos Village, Larnaca on the 14th September.
To whom is the Festival addressed?
Vegan Fam Festival is aimed not only at vegans but anyone who is interested in a healthy lifestyle and diet.
What will you see?
Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about veganism through speeches and seminars, taste vegan food and sweets, attend workshops, yoga classes, cooking courses, gardening, product exhibitions, kids’ corner, shop and listen to DJ ’s and live music performances.
Free entrance