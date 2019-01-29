Value of building permits rises by 38.1% in January – October 2018

Βuilding permits issued during the period January – October 2018 by municipal authorities and district administration offices reached 5,332 compared to 4,817 in the corresponding period of the previous year, the Statistical Service of Cyprus announced on Tuesday.
The total value of these permits increased by 38.1% and the total area by 2%. Τhe number of dwelling units recorded an increase of 29.3%.
The number of building permits authorised by the municipal authorities and the district administration offices during October 2018 stood at 630, compared to 588 in September 2018.
The total value of these permits reached €188 million and the total area 160,500 square metres. These building permits provide for the construction of 617 dwelling units.
(Cyprus News Agency)