Valtou Rigani restaurant in Nicosia and Larnaca has revamped its menu once more. Try the feta with honey, sausage saganaki, chicken and pork kebab, traditional mousaka, grilled dishes such as burgers and Greek sausage, homemade dips and more.
For lunch it serves lentils with caramelised onions and deep fried kalamari, boiled beans with lemon and olive oil dressing and the chicken with rosemary and mustard. All herbs used are cultivated in the owner’s garden.
Desserts include the new chocolate sweet with roasted peanuts and the keteifaki from the jar. They also serve a range of refreshing cocktails with mastic, mint and lemon.
Prevezis 15, Nicosia, 22 255545/Ermou 106-108, Stoa Kirzi, Larnaca, 24 400435, valtourigani.com