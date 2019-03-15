Vacancies are on the rise

The number of vacancies in Cyprus is on the rise, according to data released by the Statistical Service.

In fact, the number of vacancies in the fourth quarter of 2018 amounted to 3,390 marking an increase of 126 (3.9%) compared to a total of 3.264 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

And compared to the third quarter of 2018, there was a decrease of 4,277 (-55.8%).

The total vacancy percentage in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 1.0%, while in the previous quarter and the corresponding quarter of 2017 it was 2.2% and 1.0%, respectively.

The highest number of vacancies in the fourth quarter of 2018 are in the sectors of information and communication (3.0%) and administrative and support activities (2.2%).

The data also shows that there were four vacancies in the mining and quarrying sectors, 375 in the field of manufacturing and 18 in the field of electricity, gas and air conditioning.

Another 18 vacant posts were in the water supply, sewage treatment and waste management sector, 227 in construction, 819 in the wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, 73 in transport and storage and 417 in catering and accommodation.

In the field of communication and information the number of vacancies was 312, in the financial and insurance services there were 229 vacant positions, 17 in real estate management and 293 in professional and technical activities.

