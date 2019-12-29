US State Secretary Pompeo to visit Cyprus in January

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to visit Cyprus sometime over the first fortnight of January – at the end of an official tour of Asian countries, according to Phileleftheros’ correspondent in Washington DC.

The official announcement of his visit to Cyprus is expected to be made by the State Department on Monday.

Informed sources also said that US-Cyprus bilateral relations in light of the lifting of the arms embargo and the partnership pact on cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean will be on the agenda. Along with the Cyprus issue.

In addition, a bilateral agreement is expected to be signed – something that was discussed during Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides’ recent visit to the US capital.

Pompeo, who is soon leaving the State Department to seek a seat in the Senate, will meet with his counterpart, Christodoulides, and is expected to also be received by President Nicos Anastasiades.

