US State Department expresses concern over Turkish drillings

The US has expressed concern over the recent statement by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that drilling has started in Cyprus’ EEZ.

In an interview with Anadolu on Friday, Cavusoglu said that “Fatih” started its drilling in an area approximately 36,6 nautical miles off the coast of Cyprus and inside the Cypriot EEZ.

A State Department spokesperson asked by hellasjournal.com said “As the Spokesperson said in a May 6 statement, the United States is deeply concerned by Turkey’s announced intentions to begin offshore drilling operations in an area claimed by the Republic of Cyprus as its Exclusive Economic Zone”.

This step, the spokesperson added, “is highly provocative and risks raising tensions in the region.”

Last month Turkey issued a navigational telex, announcing its intention to start drilling off Cyprus until September 3. “Fatih”, accompanied by three service ships, is located almost 40 nautical miles west of the Akamas peninsula and 83 nautical miles from the Turkish coast. The area falls within the EEZ and continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus.