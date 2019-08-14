Menu
US Congress delegation due in Cyprus to meet officials dealing with financial issues

August 14, 2019 at 8:31am
A US Congress delegation will visit Cyprus at the end of August to hold a series of meetings with officials dealing with financial matters.

The delegation will be headed by Maxine Waters, Chairwoman of the US House Financial Services Committee, and will include other five members of the Committee. They will be visiting Cyprus on August 27-29.

The members of the delegation are expected to hold meetings with Finance Minister Harris Georgiades, the Central Bank of Cyprus Governor, Constantinos Herodotou, the Chairwoman of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, Demetra Kalogirou, and the Head of the Unit for Combating Money Laundering (MOKAS) Eva Papakyriakou.

(Cyprus News Agency)

