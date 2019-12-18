US astronaut ‘captures’ Cyprus from space

Astronaut Andrew Morgan has posted a photograph of Cyprus from the International Space Station on Twitter.
Morgan is currently serving on board the International Space Station on a nine month mission.
The island of Cyprus off the southern coast of Turkey, with the Taurus Mountains prominent along the coastline. This perspective allows you to see the faintly visible Aegean Sea and mountains of Bulgaria in the distance just before the Earth horizon or “limb”. #SpaceStation4all pic.twitter.com/sFP7DF41ue
— Andrew Morgan (@AstroDrewMorgan) December 16, 2019
Morgan was selected in June 2013 as one of eight members of the 21st NASA astronaut class. In July 2015, he completed Astronaut Candidate Training that included Russian language training, scientific and technical briefings, intensive instruction in International Space Station systems, spacewalk and spacesuit operations, robotics, physiological training, T-38 flight training, earth science training, water and wilderness survival training. Following initial training, he served in the EVA/Robotics Branch and the Crew Operations Branch.
He is currently serving aboard the International Space Station as a flight engineer for Expedition 60, 61 and 62.