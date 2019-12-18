US astronaut ‘captures’ Cyprus from space

Astronaut Andrew Morgan has posted a photograph of Cyprus from the International Space Station on Twitter.

Morgan is currently serving on board the International Space Station on a nine month mission.

The island of Cyprus off the southern coast of Turkey, with the Taurus Mountains prominent along the coastline. This perspective allows you to see the faintly visible Aegean Sea and mountains of Bulgaria in the distance just before the Earth horizon or “limb”. #SpaceStation4all pic.twitter.com/sFP7DF41ue

— Andrew Morgan (@AstroDrewMorgan) December 16, 2019