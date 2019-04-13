Updated: Lunapark Parko Paliatso very sorry for the accident which injured two

The Managing Board of the amusement park where a mother and her son were injured has said it was very sorry for “this unfortunate incident” and expressed its sympathy to them.

It points out that an investigation committee was set up to look into the circumstances of the accident at Lunapark Parko Paliatso.

“As there has been a lot of speculation about the accident, we have to stress that, initially, it seems as if this incident was caused by human error in handling” the machine, an announcement issued by the Board says.

Both the mother and her son are out of danger and they should have a full recovery, according to information the Board of the Parko has.

Board members accompanied the injured persons to the hospital and the company has undertaken to pay all medical expenses, the announcement notes, adding that Lunapark Parko Paliatso complies fully with safety procedures and regulations, set out by TVU NORD (Technical Inspection Association https://www.tuv-nord.com/en/tuv-nord-worldwide/), which inspects the equipment at the park annually.

“Our priority is the safety of the children and their parents in the park, as they come here to have fun and to this effect we take all necessary measures.”