UPDATE – Paphos-Chrysochous road near Yiolou collapses (photos)

The latest rains in the Chrysochous area have worsened the problem caused on the Paphos-Chrysochous road on New Year’s Eve, philenews reports.

A section near the Yiolou exit that had initially been torn has now completely collapsed with police and Department of Public Works already having put in place the necessary signage and traffic arrangements warning drivers in the area.

Sylvia Antoniou, Secretary of the Yiolou Community Council, has confirmed this development to Phileleftheros today, stating that the large section that had been torn after recent rains has now completely collapsed causing a “cliff” on that side of the road.

The damage is located on a left turn before the Yiolou exit (on the Paphos-Polis current) which is the exact same location of last winter’s damages.

Antoniou said that continuing rainfall has exacerbated an already dangerous situation for drivers in the area.

“Immediate and radical intervention by Public Works is now imperative,” she added, “as recent temporary repairs with concrete were clearly not enough after the collapse. It is the main road connecting Paphos with Chrysochous and traffic there is constant so reparatory works need to be done properly.”

Read more: