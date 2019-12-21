Limassol: Second arrest warrant in connection to Australia ecstasy bust

After last night’s arrest of a 30 year-old male, police have issued an arrest warrant for a 57 year-old man in connection with a massive haul of 645 kilos of ecstasy smuggled into Australia hidden in hundreds of aluminium barbecues. The man is in Nicosia Central Prison awaiting trial in connection with the discovery of 84 kg cannabis in Ypsonas last March. The warrant will be executed today.

The new warrant comes less than 24 hours after the arrest of a 30 year-old male in connection with the case.

The 30 year-old, a Greek-Cypriot businessman, was remanded in police custody for eight days on Saturday morning . He was arrested by police last night in Limassol and is understood to be connected to the drugs which were shipped to Australia from Cyprus.

The case began in July when police in the Cyprus Drug Law Enforcement Unit tipped off Australian police about a potential large shipment of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, in a container shipping from Limassol and bound for Sydney. On searching the container, the police found 200 aluminum barbecues, many with false base plates concealing multiple packages of the drug.

The investigation also involved the United Kingdom National Crime Agency, the Australian Border Force said. Two people have been arrested in Australia.

The head of Cyprus’ anti narcotics squad Glykerios Leontiou told the media earlier this week that were strong indications that a criminal case can also be made against Cypriots.

At well over half a tonne, the haul of MDMA is the biggest shipment by weight seized in Australia this year.

Read more