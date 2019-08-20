Unsettled weather, with some showers and thunderstorms

An unstable air mass is affecting the area until the afternoon.
Tuesday will start off mainly fine but clouds that develop mainly at midday and in the afternoon are expected to lead to local showers and isolated thunderstorms in the mountains, inland and possibly on the south and east coasts.
Temperatures will rise to 35 C inland, around 32 C on the coasts and around 25 C in the mountains.
Tonight will become gradually fine. Temperatures will fall to 22 C inland, around 23 C on the coasts and around 16 C in the mountains.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mainly fine.
Temperatures will edge up on Wednesday and again on Thursday, mainly inland and in the mountains, to a little above average for the time of year and remain at those levels on Friday.